Citing low virus rates in schools, NYC again reopens schools

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s back to school again for some New York City schoolchildren, weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising COVID-19 infections. Public preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning will be back inside school buildings starting Monday. Special education students in all grades who have particularly complex needs will be welcomed back starting Thursday. Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break. School buildings in the city have been shuttered since Nov. 19.