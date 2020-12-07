COVID-19 death reporting to change, says Iowa Department of Public Health

(KTIV) -- Iowans likely will see an increase in reported COVID-19 deaths, due to the Iowa Department of Public Health changing how it reports virus-related deaths.

The state previously reported deaths, if the person had a positive test through the state and was reported to the state as deceased.

This method resulted in differences between local health department data versus the state's public data site.

Under the new method, a positive test is not required for the contributing factor of death to be ruled as COVID.

The state said the change aligns with how the Centers For Disease Control currently reports deaths.

The health provider will use an international code, ICD-10, for the death records, currently used for other diseases.

IDPH said at the beginning of the pandemic, there was not a ICD-10 code to report COVID-19 as the cause of death.

"With the large increase in antigen testing, specifically in long-term care settings, and with conversations with counties and local public health, we've recognized a need to adjust our death reporting," said Kelly Kennedy, Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The change will happen overnight Monday, and will be seen in Tuesday's data.

The change will apply to all deaths reported since March, resulting in an increase of 175 reported virus-related deaths.

Kennedy said ICD-10 takes longer to process, so there will be about a week-long delay in reporting deaths.