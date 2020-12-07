COVID-19 survivor receives double lung transplant

(WTMJ/NBC News) - A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman who needed a double lung transplant after her battle with COVID-19 is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Carmen Lerma was rushed to Ascension St. Francis hospital back in July, unable to breathe. What ensued was a near-death battle with COVID-19, almost five months in different hospitals, and a double lung transplant. Now, we're able to see the moment she was reunited with her family.

Video captured the moment Carmen Lerma said an emotional goodbye to the nurses on her transplant team at University Hospital in Madison.

"Every single one of you here really made a difference for me. I wouldn't be here today. Thank you," said Lerma.

After the virus caused irreversible damage to her lungs, doctors decided a double lung transplant offered her the best chance at survival.

"Her lung function was significantly worse than the average transplant patient we see," said Dr. Dan McCarthy, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Three weeks after getting a transplant Lerma was walking a mile on a treadmill during physical therapy. Lerma said she will never forget when she was first able to remove her breathing machine.

"When they took it off - and I took that first breath - they said come on you got to breathe," said Lerma. "It felt so amazing because I was able to feel my lungs expand."

Dr. McCarthy says Lerman's dire need for new lungs put her near the top of the donation list regionally. But he worries that won't always be the case for others as the potential need during this pandemic increases.

"We are worried with the amount of COVID that we're seeing - not only in the US but in our area of WI - that there may be more patients like Carmen in the future who are able to make it through the acute phase of their covid illness but who may never return to the normal lung function they had before they got sick," said Dr. McCarthy.

Lerman hopes her battles serves as a wake-up call.

"I just hope people start thinking about how serious this is," said Lerman.

Lerman is not out of the woods yet, she'll still be closely monitored for at least a year. She's already working on a letter to her donor's family to make sure that they know the organ donation gave her a second chance at life.