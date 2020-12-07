Dec. 7: Nebraska reports 1,293 new cases, 31 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,293 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 141,127.

Thirty-one more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,236.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 810 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, up from 768 residents Sunday. A total of 4,619 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 72,583, an increase of 1,395 from Sunday.

So far, 776,856 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 635,366 tests have come back negative.

Burt County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Burt County since November 30, bringing its total confirmed cases to 479.

The ELVPHD also reported one additional death, pushing the county's total to 2.

Of the 479 total confirmed cases, 203 have recovered.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 11 new positive cases on Monday, bringing its total to 587. Of those cases, 287 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been three virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Cuming County

The ELVPHD reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Cuming County since November 30, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 653.

The ELVPHD also reported one additional death, pushing the county's total to 6.

Of the 653 total confirmed cases, 365 have recovered.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 43 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,360.

Dakota County reported one additional virus-related death, pushing its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported eight more COVID-19 cases, with its total now at 460. Of those cases, 274 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Madison County

The ELVPHD reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since November 30, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 3,501.

The ELVPHD also reported ten additional deaths, pushing the county's total to 27.

Of the 3,501 total confirmed cases, 1,929 have recovered.

Stanton County

The ELVPHD reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Stanton County since November 30. bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 372.

The ELVPHD reported no deaths, keeping the county's total at zero.

Of the 372 total confirmed cases, 150 have recovered.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported zero new cases for Thurston County, with its total still at 711. Officials say 503 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

21 new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 834. Of those cases, 559 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department released updated COVID-19 numbers for Burt, Cedar, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne counties on Monday.