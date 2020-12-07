Dec. 7: South Dakota reports 16,814 active COVID-19 cases, 503 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 509 more cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 86,500.

According to Monday's report, 447 of the new cases are confirmed and 62 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,814 active cases in the state, an increase of 382 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping that state's death toll at 1,110.

State data reported 127 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 68,576.

Currently, 503 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 497. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,872 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,404. Of those cases, 1,260 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 20.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 1,441. State health officials say 1,178 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,760 to 5,792. Officials say 4,703 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 55.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 23 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,338. So far, 1,069 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 2,073. Officials say 1,408 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, there have been 15 deaths in Yankton County connected to COVID-19.