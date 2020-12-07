Dec. 7: Iowa reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop below 900

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 913 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 243,931 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 244,844 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 160,835 have recovered, an increase of 1,841 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 35 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 2,717.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (160,835) and the number of deaths (2,717) from the total number of confirmed cases (244,844) shows there are currently 81,292 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 2,392 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,251,391 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly declined to 16.4%, which is down from 16.5. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 14.3% and Monona County with a rate of 14.8%.

According to the health department's latest report, 898 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 918 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 200 are in the ICU with 120 on ventilators. State data shows 74% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 137 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,356 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities and 2,365 have recovered. So far, 1,125 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 55 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 11,013. To date, 8,560 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 141.

A total of 81 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 46 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, seven new cases were reported for a total of 3,221 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,535 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,298 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of four since yesterday. Of those cases, 749 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death total to seven.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County six new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,486. Of those cases, 951 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,970 cases on Sunday, and that number rose to 2,970 by Monday morning. Of those cases, 2,124 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 45.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 26 additional cases bringing its total to 3,909. Of those cases, 2,948 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.