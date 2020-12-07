Early, high demand driving Christmas tree sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Christmas tree sellers say the coronavirus pandemic and the relatively mild weather are driving early, heavy traffic by shoppers this year. Some lots, including Baumgartner Family Christmas Trees in Sioux Falls, are running out of trees. Owner Kevin Baumgartner says everyone seems to be buying early this year. Wreaths are also selling at a rapid pace. Sellers say growers and cutters who make the wreaths were short on labor this year because of COVID-19. A tree shortage is also contributing to an early season. Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is already closed for the season because of fewer trees and high demand.