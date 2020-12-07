EU negotiator kicks off hectic day for final Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier has kicked off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn debriefing of the 27 member states to see if a deal is still possible with London. Britain will end a post-Brexit transition period on Dec. 31, and the two sides need to figure out what their future relations. On Monday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have a phone call with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. That call is expected to decide whether to pull the plug on an talks that could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs on both sides and disrupt cross-Channel trade for years to come.