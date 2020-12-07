First Iowa A.P. high school boys basketball poll released

First Iowa A.P. high school boys basketball poll releasedNew
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
Class 4A
Record Pt
- Waukee (6) 0-0 75
- Cedar Falls 0-0 61
- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1) 2-0 50
- Johnston 0-0 37
- Davenport, North 0-0 34
- Ames 0-0 33
- Pleasant Valley 1-0 21
- Dubuque, Hempstead 0-0 20
- Ankeny Centennial 0-0 19
- Mason City 1-0 17
Others receiving votes: Ankeny (1) 16. Ottumwa (1) 15. Iowa City, West 15. Dubuque, Senior 14. Lewis Central 12. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Southeast Polk 10. Sioux City, West 8. Sioux City, East 7. Waterloo, East 5. Valley, West Des Moines 4. Waterloo, West 3. Indianola 3. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1.
Class 3A
Record Pt
- Dallas Center-Grimes (5) 3-0 76
- Ballard (1) 2-0 68
- Carroll (1) 2-0 49
- Assumption, Davenport (1) 0-0 44
- Le Mars 2-0 36
(tie) Pella 2-0 36
- Spencer 3-0 30
- Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 21
- Norwalk (1) 1-1 19
(tie) Monticello 1-0 19
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18. West Delaware, Manchester 17. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16. Clear Creek-Amana 13. Glenwood 8. Storm Lake 6. Center Point-Urbana 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Grinnell 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2. Washington 2. Denison-Schleswig 1. Humboldt 1.
Class 2A
Record Pt
- Boyden-Hull (6) 2-0 74
- Western Christian, Hull (2) 2-0 62
- Camanche 2-0 53
- Treynor (1) 3-0 50
- Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 37
- Dike-New Hartford 2-0 30
- A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3-0 26
- Denver 2-0 24
- Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 2-0 22
- Clarinda 2-0 16
(tie) South Hamilton, Jewell 2-0 16
(tie) Panorama, Panora 2-0 16
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 12. Pella Christian 7. West Sioux, Hawarden 7. Woodward-Granger 6. Spirit Lake 5. Van Meter 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Osage 4. West Branch 4. North Fayette, Valley 3. Okoboji, Milford 3. Rock Valley 2. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. West Burlington 2. South Central Calhoun 1. Albia 1.
Class 1A
Record Pt
- North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 2-0 65
- Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 63
- Lake Mills (1) 3-0 51
- Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (3) 1-0 44
- Springville 2-0 30
- St. Mary's, Remsen 1-0 28
(tie) West Fork, Sheffield 1-0 28
(tie) Montezuma 2-1 28
- Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 3-0 24
- Janesville 2-0 19
Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 16. Keota 12. North Mahaska, New Sharon 12. New London 11. Ogden 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 6. Alburnett 6. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. Lenox 5. Grand View Christian 5. Meskwaki Settlement School 5. Newell-Fonda 3. GMG, Garwin 3. Grundy Center 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Danville 2. Easton Valley 2.