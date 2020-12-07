Japan’s economy grows 22.9% in 3Q, bouncing back from COVID

MITO, Japan (AP) — Japan has reported its economy expanded at a 22.9% rate in the last quarter, as businesses and personal spending recovered from pandemic-related shocks in the spring and early summer. The upward revision released Tuesday was in line with forecasts and suggests the economy may recover more quickly than expected from the recession that started in late 2019, before coronavirus outbreaks hit. The economy grew at a 5.3% quarterly pace. Most of the extra growth came from consumer and corporate spending. Japan has sought to keep businesses running more or less as usual while urging people to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing. But the number of virus cases has surged in recent weeks.