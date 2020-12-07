Lead investigator in Beatrice 6 exoneration dies after crash

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a former police investigator whose work helped exonerate six people wrongly convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died following the crash of his pickup truck. Radio station KWBE reports that 54-year-old Mike Oliver died after being found unresponsive Friday afternoon in his truck after it had crossed the U.S. Highway 77 median and rolled into a field. Authorities say an autopsy Saturday showed Oliver had died of a medical episode, not from injuries in the crash. The longtime Beatrice Police Department veteran had headed the task force that re-examined the investigation regarding the so-called Beatrice Six case.