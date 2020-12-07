Local hospital emphasizes importance of getting a flu shot

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the focus over the last several months has been on COVID-19, influenza is still a big factor this time of year.

National Influenza Vaccination Week is held from Dec. 6 until Dec. 12.

The week serves as a reminder to get a flu shot, and why it's so important to get one, especially this year.

"With all the pressure on the hospitals with our influx in COVID patients it would really help the hospitals out if we can decrease flu activity in the community and keep that at a low," said Infection Preventionist and Patient Safety Officer Kristen Beal, with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

Beal said you can easily help alleviate stress on hospitals, just by getting the flu shot. Because health experts don't know what the implications are of having influenza on top of having COVID-19, it's very important to follow all of the safety measures that would prevent any respiratory virus.

"Wearing your mask, washing your hands, covering your cough, and disinfecting those high touched services," said Beal.

Beal said the flu vaccine is proven to be beneficial. She says people who are vaccinated are less likely to be hospitalized, and you're less likely to experience severe symptoms if you become ill with the flu.

"One important thing to know about the flu shot when we talk about how effective it is, say the flu shot is 30 percent effective that doesn't mean it only works in about 1 in 3 people, that means you are 30% less likely to have severe illness and be hospitalized from it," said Beal.

Beal said the earlier you get the flu shot, the better, but it isn't too late in the flu season to get one. She said they have not seen influenza in the hospital this year.