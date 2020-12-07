Skip to Content

McClatchy names Black woman executive editor of Miami Herald

MIAMI (AP) — McClatchy has named Monica R. Richardson to lead its newsrooms in Florida, becoming the Miami Herald’s first Black executive editor in the newspaper’s 117-year history. The media company said in a statement on Monday that Richardson will join the Miami Herald on Jan. 1. She’s currently the senior managing editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fifty-year-old Richardson will focus on growing the company’s audience and digital subscriptions. She’ll also oversee el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald, and operate as McClatchy’s Florida regional editor.

Associated Press

