Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, West Monona 37
Clear Lake 56, Mason City 43
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Assumption, Davenport 55
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 32
Humboldt 80, Ogden 35
Iowa Falls-Alden 71, Nevada 60
Lewis Central 67, Red Oak 33
Norwalk 57, Winterset 46
Panorama, Panora 58, Pleasantville 30
Pella Christian 74, PCM, Monroe 40
Sioux City, North 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 62
Spencer 71, Emmetsburg 38
Tri-Center, Neola 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 51
Waukon 52, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BCLUW, Conrad 64, Belle Plaine 28
Centerville 64, Washington 43
Central Decatur, Leon 56, Lamoni 34
Clear Lake 65, Mason City 54
Creston 71, Grand View Christian 39
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, B-G-M 18
Iowa Falls-Alden 55, Nevada 41
Lewis Central 65, Red Oak 25
MFL-Mar-Mac 50, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Colo-NESCO 35
Mediapolis 48, WACO, Wayland 38
North Mahaska, New Sharon 42, Oskaloosa 41
Panorama, Panora 65, Pleasantville 30
Pekin 33, Fort Madison 32
Pella Christian 53, PCM, Monroe 30
South Central Calhoun 73, Manson Northwest Webster 37
Spencer 53, Emmetsburg 41
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Charles City 35
Tri-Center, Neola 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 50
West Central Valley, Stuart 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 19
West Central, Maynard 41, Kee, Lansing 38
Winterset 45, Norwalk 44
Woodbine 54, East Mills 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/