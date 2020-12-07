Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:55 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, West Monona 37

Clear Lake 56, Mason City 43

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Assumption, Davenport 55

Edgewood-Colesburg 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 32

Humboldt 80, Ogden 35

Iowa Falls-Alden 71, Nevada 60

Lewis Central 67, Red Oak 33

Norwalk 57, Winterset 46

Panorama, Panora 58, Pleasantville 30

Pella Christian 74, PCM, Monroe 40

Sioux City, North 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 62

Spencer 71, Emmetsburg 38

Tri-Center, Neola 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 51

Waukon 52, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BCLUW, Conrad 64, Belle Plaine 28

Centerville 64, Washington 43

Central Decatur, Leon 56, Lamoni 34

Clear Lake 65, Mason City 54

Creston 71, Grand View Christian 39

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, B-G-M 18

Iowa Falls-Alden 55, Nevada 41

Lewis Central 65, Red Oak 25

MFL-Mar-Mac 50, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Colo-NESCO 35

Mediapolis 48, WACO, Wayland 38

North Mahaska, New Sharon 42, Oskaloosa 41

Panorama, Panora 65, Pleasantville 30

Pekin 33, Fort Madison 32

Pella Christian 53, PCM, Monroe 30

South Central Calhoun 73, Manson Northwest Webster 37

Spencer 53, Emmetsburg 41

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Charles City 35

Tri-Center, Neola 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 50

West Central Valley, Stuart 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 19

West Central, Maynard 41, Kee, Lansing 38

Winterset 45, Norwalk 44

Woodbine 54, East Mills 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

