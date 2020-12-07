Nebraska reports nearly 1,300 virus cases, 11 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state increased Sunday for the first time since late last month. The state said the number of virus hospitalizations increased 11 on Sunday to 768 after having declined every day since Nov. 30. That total is significantly below the record of 987 set on Nov. 20, but it is more than triple where it was at the start of October. Officials said 19% of the state’s hospital beds are filled by COVID-19 patients. That remains below the 25% threshold where Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he would impose additional social distancing restrictions.