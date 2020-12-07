One person dead in Norfolk stabbing early Monday

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KTIV) - One person has died in a stabbing in Norfolk Nebraska early Monday Morning.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue were dispatched to a stabbing at an apartment in the 1300 block of Impala Drive.

Upon arrival, Norfolk police found a male subject had been stabbed and died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 41 year-old Norfolk resident Roger Saul.

The suspect Latessa Thomas, 24, of Niobrara has been arrested for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police believe that an argument broke out at the residence which resulted in Thomas grabbing a knife, threatening Saul, and eventually stabbing Saul in the neck with the kitchen knife.

The suspect is being housed in the Madison County Jail.

Police say that there are no other suspect or threats to the community.