Plattsmouth man sentenced in road rage crash that killed 1

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 36-year-old Plattsmouth has been sentenced in a fatal crash that prosecutors say was caused by road rage. Michael Burch pleaded no contest in July to motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He was sentenced Monday to three years on each charge and his driver’s license was suspended for 15 years. Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Michael Mills said road rage caused Burch to ram a motorcycle driven by 47-year-old Jody Emmert in August 2019, causing Emmert’s death. Prosecutors say Emmert applied his brakes as Burch was following him too closely, angering Burch, who hit the motorcycle on Highway 75 in Sarpy County.