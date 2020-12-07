Rashida Jones replaces Phil Griffin as MSNBC president

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Griffin is stepping down after 12 years as MSNBC president, the first major post-election change in the news industry. NBC Universal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde says he will be replaced by Rashida Jones, who has been head of breaking news at NBC and recent directed the network’s coverage of the 2020 election. She is the first Black executive to lead a cable news network, and Conde has said increasing diversity is one of his top goals. Conde says Griffin has left MSNBC in the best shape it has ever been. News networks are now wondering if they can keep up the same level of public interest without President Donald Trump.