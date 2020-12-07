Registration now open for RAGBRAI 2021

(KWWL) — After being canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, registration is now open for the 48th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI XLVIII is set to take place July 25-31, 2021. The race was canceled this year for the first time since its inception in 1973. RAGBRAI was set to host The Great Iowa Fall Ride in October, but that also got canceled because of the pandemic. The 3-day event was meant to be an option after the main ride got canceled.

The route for 2021 will remain mostly the same, but with one notable change. Maquoketa was supposed to be the final overnight host city this year, but had to withdraw for 2021 due to a planned construction project.

A new overnight town, as well as the full route with pass-thru towns will be announced in January. In lieu of an in-person Route Announcement Party, details will be announced virtually. More information on that announcement will come in the near future. Other host cities for the route include Waterloo, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, and Anamosa, with the ride ending in Clinton.

The cost of registration for the 2021 ride will be $175 for weeklong riders and $35 for weeklong nonriders. Unlike in years past, day passes won’t be immediately available, as organizers address COVID-19 safety concerns with the host cities. If those concerns can be worked out, day passes will be available after the first of the year.

The online registration experience will also look different this year. More details about that can be found here. To register for RAGBRAI XLVIII, click here.