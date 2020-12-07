Romania’s opposition Social Democrats win national election

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s opposition Social Democrats bounced back from a series of corruption scandals to take a surprise lead in the country’s parliamentary election. With 95% of ballots counted on Monday, the populist, left-leaning party won around 30% of the vote, leaving the governing National Liberal Party behind by around 5%. Neither party has a clear path to forming a new governing majority in Romania’s 465-seat bicameral parliament. The National Liberal leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said Monday that coalition talks with the Social Democrats were out of the question. But Orban did not provide a clear explanation for how his party hoped to reach a new governing majority in the 465-seat bicameral parliament.