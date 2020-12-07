Runaway reunion: Lost dog found 445 miles away from home

(KFOR/NBC News) - A 6-year-old German Shepherd named Luna Rose is heading home after months on the run.

Susan Ray of Houston, Texas rescued Luna back in March from the ‘Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue.’

However, she didn’t have her for very long. Three months later, Luna escaped.

“That morning, the dog sitter called at 6 a.m. and said Luna Rose is missing,” said Ray. “We, of course, put-up fliers, put everything on Facebook.”

Unfortunately, she had no luck finding the missing dog.

Fast forward six months to last weekend, when Sara Zink and her husband Micah picked up Luna along the side of the road in Oklahoma City.

"We were really afraid she might get hit, and looking at her we thought she's definitely got a home," said Sara.

That couple posted to their social media as well, but also received no response.

"I posted her on the Mustang lost and found pets, and someone recommended we take her to Petco to be scanned for a microchip and she had one!" said Sara.

Which kick-started the journey to find Luna's true owner. With the information from the microchip Sara was able to get a hold of Susan who was stunned.

"I thought 'I don't believe it,'" said Ray.

"I really was happy that we could make somebody else so happy," said Sara.

As for what Luna's been doing for the past six months, well we may never know.

"I suspect someone picked her up and thought they were helping her out," said Sara.

Sara's just glad to help reunite Susan and her best friend.

"Not having her here, had just left a big hole and now having her back will be so much more fun," said Ray.

"If it happened to us, if one of our dogs got out, I would hope someone would do the same for them," said Sara.