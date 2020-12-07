See the week’s top high school basketball plays on the SportsFource Rewind

We're through the first week of high school basketball in SIouxland. It's early, but we've already seen some great plays. Let's take a look back at the week's best on the Sports Fource Rewind.

We'll start on Thursday, Woodbury Central girls handed Hinton their first loss, scoring 30 in the fourth. Camrin Baird led the Woodbury Central attack in a 75-58 win.

The East girls beat number-13 Bishop Heelan. Taylor Drent with the great pass to Kayla Benson. East pulls it out, 43-39. On Friday the Black Raiders boys beat the Crusaders for the sixth straight time. A newcomer to East, DeVares Whitaker, gets the ball, the bucket and the bonus. He scored the first ten points of the game as East downs Bishop Heelan 72-38.

The Westwood girls started 2 and 0 with a win at Siouxland Christian. Briley Pike drives for 2 of her 18 points as the Rebels win, 65-51.

Cherokee won a top ten battle at Unity Christian. JeMae Nichols sinks three of her game-high 29 points in the Braves 80 to 66 win.

Le Mars topped Sgt. Bluff-Luton. Spencer Mackey goes coast to coast to get two of his game high 19 points. The Bulldogs win 53 to 48.

The West boys beat CBAL in their opener. Closing seconds of the first quarter, Keenan Hegna beats the buzzer. Wolverines win big, 72 to 42.