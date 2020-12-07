Sioux City Fire Rescue: Are you checking your carbon monoxide detectors every month?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- You can't see, smell or taste it, but it can be extremely harmful and sometimes even deadly.

Firefighters with Sioux City Fire Rescue said it's important to make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

Captain Ryan Collins said carbon monoxide detectors can last up to seven years and have buttons on the alarms that should be tested monthly.

Collins adds, while there are always small amounts of carbon monoxide in homes, if you think you have a larger amount that is dangerous, you should leave the house immediately, and keep all the windows closed.

"By opening that window, it just makes the investigation part a little bit more difficult. What we recommend is just getting outside. Closing the door behind you and calling for some assistance," said Captain Ryan Collins, Deputy Fire Marshall.

Collins said once the investigation is done, you can then open all windows to 'detox' the house.

He added, there are physical symptoms you can look for if there are high carbon monoxide levels.

"When it starts to get levels above a certain threshold, you may start experiencing headaches, some confusion that kind of stuff. It goes away after you leave the home. So, if you wake up in the morning and you have a headache and as soon as you walk out the door, a few minutes later, your headache starts subsiding, that might be an indication that you have a problem inside your home," said Collins.

Collins said common things that can cause influxes in carbon monoxide include water heaters, gas stoves, furnaces, and running vehicles in closed garages.