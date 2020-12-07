South Sioux City once again pushes back decision on mask mandate

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- The decision on a mask mandate has been postponed again, after South Sioux City Health Board members say they need more data.

The board met Monday, with a new survey to consider. Board members had counts taken of how many people wore masks at the top 14 businesses in the city.

But after hearing from the public, and discussing among themselves, the board decided to wait another week.

The Mayor believes waiting until next week to make a decision won't make a significant difference.

"At this time, I think you've got to use common sense here. You're either for wearing a mask or against it. A lot of people, and I'm in this group, I am definitely for wearing a mask, but I'm not into mandates," said Mayor Rod Koch.

The next meeting is Monday, December 14, at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.