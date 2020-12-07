Sunday morning fire damages home in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A home in Storm Lake, Iowa was damaged following a large fire Sunday morning.

The Storm Lake Fire Department reported to a call of a smoke odor on the 700 block of Bradford Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the firefighters located and extinguished what was described as a "smoldering" fire in the attic of the home. The ceiling of a bedroom was removed in order to remove the burning insulation.

Further investigation showed the fire was caused by overheated electrical wiring.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $8,000. There were no injuries.