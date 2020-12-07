Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive virus test

WASHINGTON (AP) — More people around President Donald Trump keep coming down with COVID-19. Now Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly says Giuliani was exhibiting some symptoms and was admitted on Sunday to a Washington, D.C., hospital. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions Giuliani has met with local officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask. Trump wishes Giuliani a speedy recovery, tweeting: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”