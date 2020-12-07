UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday has been dubbed “V-Day,” recalling the World War II D-Day landings that marked the start of the final push to defeat Nazi Germany. The U.K. is the first Western country to authorize widespread use of a vaccine. The first shots in Britain will be administered only to those who have been contacted by the National Health Service to arrange an appointment. The 800,000 doses will first go to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Most people will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine on hand to expand the program.