Warming up for a couple days before late week changes that could include snow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While northeastern Siouxland saw some fog stick around into the afternoon, the rest of us cleared out nicely into bright sunshine with much warmer temperatures in western Siouxland where highs made it into the 50s while eastern Siouxland stayed mostly in the 40s.

We’ll keep our skies mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 20s and eastern Siouxland is going to have that chance of seeing fog yet again.

We’ll see a little more cloud cover move in on Tuesday with highs getting a bit warmer in the 50s while western Siouxland could even push close to 60 degrees.

Wednesday is looking like the warmest of the days to come when highs could get near 60 for more of us with lots of sunshine.

A system could bring us a chance of some snow by Friday.

