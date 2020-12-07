Wayne State College creates ‘One Rate’ tuition plan

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Wayne State College in Nebraska has announced a tuition plan to help out-of-state undergraduate students.

It's a "one rate" tuition plan, meaning in-state students and out-of-state students will pay the same rate. This change will save those out-of-state students almost 6,000 dollars per year.

The new plan applies to all undergraduate students, new and returning.

College President Dr. Marysz Rames hopes parents of potential students are excited about the new plan.

"Well, I hope they feel really good about their 4-year public institution you know. We are what you'd consider a regional institution, we serve this area, and I hope people see this as a further commitment on our behalf to serve their child and serve the next generation of leaders" said Dr. Rames.

The new tuition plan kicks off starting Fall of 2021.