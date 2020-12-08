A bit more mild weather before colder air moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had more clouds drifting across the area today, but that didn’t matter to the temperatures as highs soared into the 50s for a lot of us.

Any clouds that have been out there will be clearing out tonight with lows staying pretty comfortable for this time of year in the low 30s.

Wednesday is looking like another really mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s for a lot of us and maybe even hitting 60 in western Siouxland.

Cooling then starts to move in on Thursday along with increasing clouds as highs get into the mid to upper 40s.

We could still see a slight chance of some light snow Friday.

I'll have more of the details of that tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.