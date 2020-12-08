AP sources: Biden selects former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack for ag secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary.

Additionally, Biden has selected Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary

That’s according to four people familiar with one or both of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting the president-elect’s announcement.

Fudge, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was just elected to a seventh term representing a majority Black district that includes parts of Cleveland and Akron.

Vilsack spent eight years as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration and served two terms as Iowa governor.