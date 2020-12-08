Biden’s attorney general search is focused on Jones, Garland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland are emerging as the leading contenders to be nominated as President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. A decision hasn’t been finalized and the dynamics could shift in the coming days as Biden builds out his Cabinet with an eye to ensuring diverse leadership in the top ranks of his administration. But Jones, who lost reelection last month, and Garland, whose Supreme Court nomination was snubbed by Republicans, appear increasingly well positioned ahead of other rivals.