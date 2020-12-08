Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is on one of its best competitive rolls in almost two decades. In the month since the election, the network has topped Fox News Channel in all-day viewership, the first time that’s happened for such a sustained period since shortly after the September 2001 terrorist attack. CNN’s viewership during that period is more than double what it was a year ago, leading the network to tout the Nielsen company numbers in a newspaper ad that also gently tweaked President Donald Trump. Fox maintained its prime-time lead, but CNN has done particularly well in the daytime.