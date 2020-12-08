Dec. 8: Nebraska reports 1,476 new cases, 41 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,476 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 142,603.

Forty-one additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,277.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 787 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 810 residents on Monday. A total of 4,664 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 73,592, an increase of 1,009 from Monday.

So far, 780,842 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 637,870 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 7 new positive cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 595. Of those cases, 289 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been three virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed 17 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,377.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four more COVID-19 cases, with its total now at 465. Of those cases, 275 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported nine new cases for Thurston County, with its total still at 749. Officials say 510 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Four new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 843. Of those cases, 560 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Tuesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once the ELVPHD releases their next update.