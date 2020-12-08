Over 200 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa after IDPH changes methodology for calculating deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,393 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 244,844 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 246,237 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 168,055 have recovered, an increase of 7,220 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 202 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 2,919. This spike in COVID deaths is due to the IDPH changing how it reports deaths connected to the virus.

The state previously reported deaths if the person had a positive test through the state and was reported to the state as deceased. Under this new method, a positive test is not required for the contributing factor of death to be ruled as COVID.

READ MORE: COVID-19 death reporting to change, says Iowa Department of Public Health

Subtracting the number of recoveries (168,055) and the number of deaths (2,919) from the total number of confirmed cases (246,237) shows there are currently 75,263 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 3,632 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,255,014 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate slightly declined to 16.0%, which is down from 16.4%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%, except for Palo Alto County with 13.2%, Pocahontas County with 14.1% and Monona County with 12.4%.

According to the health department's latest report, 900 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 898 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 191 are in the ICU with 111 on ventilators. State data shows 63% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,435 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities and 2,456 have recovered. So far, 1,127 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 56 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 11,069. To date, 8,749 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 142. This latest death involved an elderly female over the age of 81.

A total of 84 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 50 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 15 new cases were reported for a total of 3,236 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,595 have recovered.

The county has reported three more virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 17.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,318 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 20 since yesterday. Of those cases, 800 have recovered.

Clay County has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to nine.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 18 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,504. Of those cases, 1,020 have recovered.

The number for Dickinson County's total virus-related deaths has been adjusted, reducing its total from 12 to 11.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,970 cases on Monday, and that number rose to 3,002 by Tuesday morning. Of those cases, 2,195 have recovered.

The county's total number of virus-related deaths has been adjusted, reducing its total from 45 to 37. has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 45.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 17 additional cases bringing its total to 3,926. Of those cases, 3,055 have recovered.

The county has reported eight additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 29.