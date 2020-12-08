Dec. 8: South Dakota reports 16,783 active COVID-19 cases, 491 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 539 more cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state's total to 87,038.

According to Tuesday's report, 506 of the new cases are confirmed and 33 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,783 active cases in the state, a decrease of 31 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the state's death toll at 1,111.

State data reported 568 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 69,144.

Currently, 491 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 503. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,921 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,408. Of those cases, 1,263 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 20.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 17 new cases, bringing its total to 1,458. State health officials say 1,181 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,792 to 5,835. Officials say 4,731 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 55.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 7 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,345. So far, 1,074 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 25 new cases, bringing the total to 2,095. Officials say 1,421 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in Yankton County. To date, there have been 15 deaths in Yankton County connected to COVID-19.