Donors pledge $370 million to UN humanitarian emergency fund

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has announced that over 50 donors pledged $370 million for its fund to finance humanitarian emergencies caused by conflict, climate change, natural disasters, the pandemic and gender-based violence. The U.N. humanitarian office said Tuesday’s pledges to the Central Emergency Response Fund for 2021 are higher that those announced a year ago for 2020. It said top-ups for this year’s appeal, also announced Tuesday, bring the overall funding for 2020 to $620 million. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the pledging event the fund “is one of the most effective ways to help people trapped in sudden and deteriorating crises.”