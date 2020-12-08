Firefighters: Explosion levels house in south-central Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say an explosion has leveled a home in a south-central Omaha neighborhood, damaging nearby homes and leading to at least one person being injured. The explosion happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday near 51st and M streets. Local television news stations showed footage of splintered lumber and other debris strewn around the blast site, as well as firefighters using firehoses to douse the resulting flames. Witnesses said the blast was heard blocks away. The Omaha World-Herald says first responders have reported at least one casualty at the scene, but no other information on injuries was immediately available.