Flying high: Western Christian High School senior earns pilot’s license

HULL AND SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Planes fly in the sky every day, but it's not every day you see those planes flown by at 17-year-old.

While most students learn things like math, science and English, one Western Christian High School student took his learning to new heights by earning his pilot's license.

"At such a young age, it's a really cool accomplishment and kind of a sense of achievement for me," said Evan Van Donselaar, Western Christian High School Senior.

At the end of his junior year, last year, Evan Van Donselaar was trying to figure out what path he would like to take in his life.

After talking with a friend who wanted to be a pilot, Van Donselaar thought he, too, might give that a try.

So he spent the rest of the year and the summer working toward that goal.

"The pandemic was beneficial for this because, you know, we were online for the last part of the year so it allowed me more time to think and kind of reflect what I wanted to do with my life. And with the extra time, I was able to put in hours studying and things like that. So it kind of worked out nicely actually," said Van Donselaar.

Van Donselaar eventually earned that license.

And he decided to ask the head administrator of his school to be one of his first passengers.

That head administrator said the flight was a great experience.

"This took a lot of intentionality on his part. To go out and learn something new and try. And I'm just really proud of him for taking that step. I think he's a great role model for students. You know, you don't always have to just be an inside the box student. You can try anything you want," said Brian Verwolf, Head Administrator at Western Christian.

Van Donselaar encourages everyone to go out and pursue flying, if given the opportunity.

"That's really an adrenaline rush where you kind of realize like I'm in control of an aircraft all by myself so it's a really fun feeling to get. It just gives you, again a sense of achievement. And then once you make that first landing, you kind of just have all that confidence built up," said Van Donselaar.

Van Donselaar said he hopes to continue his aviation career as he moves on to college.

Van Donselaar said he's thankful for his flying instructor, family, friends and school for all the support he's received.