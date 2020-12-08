French prosecutors seek jail in Sarkozy corruption trial

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have requested two years of prison and a two-year suspended sentence for former President Nicolas Sarkozy in a landmark corruption and influence peddling trial in Paris. The 65-year-old Sarkozy is accused of having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about an investigation involving him. Prosecutors on Tuesday requested the same sentence for Sarkozy’s codefendants, his lawyer and friend Thierry Herzog and magistrate Gilbert Azibert. All three denied wrongdoing. Defense lawyers will speak on Wednesday and Thursday. The verdict is expected at a later date. It’s the first time Sarkozy, president from 2007-2012, is facing trial, though the conservative politician is the target of multiple investigations.