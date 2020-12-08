Georgia secretary of state wins praise from Schwarzenegger

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has received death threats over his handling of last month’s election, but he’s found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor and former California governor congratulated Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on a Zoom call Tuesday. The call was organized by the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger explained to Raffensperger that the institute plans to bestow Democracy Action Hero awards next week over Zoom. Schwarzenegger asked Raffensperger if he would accept an award, and the secretary of state said he would.