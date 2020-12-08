UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s using robots to fight the spread of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Technology is helping fight the spread of COVID-19 at a local hospital.

Meet Violet and Vinny. The germ zapping robots that are helping fight the spread of COVID-19 inside UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes Hospital.

"We use them in isolation rooms after a patient is discharged, COVID, CDIF, those type of rooms, and we also use them nightly in our OR suites," said Garth Servis, EVS Zone Leader.

Garth Servis is in charge of keeping the hospital clean and sanitized and said the robots use a pulsating xenon lightbulb that creates a germicidal UV light.

"After the room has been physically cleaned we set up the machine, in a patient room we set it in three specific locations in the room so the light can hit all angles and surfaces," said Servis. "Anywhere that light touches it will kill any germs, bacteria, pathogens, anything that may remain on those surfaces,".

Servis said his team has faced many challenges in the last 8 months but has managed to work through them together. He said although his cleaning staff does a wonderful job keeping the rooms clean, Violet and Vinny have added that extra layer of protection during these hectic times.

"I have a super team that has stepped up to meet all of these challenges they do an excellent job," said Servis.

The robots are busy and disinfect an average of 10 to 20 rooms daily, and get the job done in a matter of minutes.

Here's a fun fact: the employees from UnityPoint Health named the robots -- and have even discussed having a "robot wedding" for the pair.