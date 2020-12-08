Mild weather before cooler temperatures and snow chances to end the week

After fog in eastern Siouxland caused a wide variety of temperatures yesterday, temperatures will be a little more consistent today with highs in the low to mid 50s.



Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with winds will be fairly light out of the west.



Tonight we will start to clear out the clouds but temperatures will stay pretty mild with lows near 30 degrees.



The warm start Wednesday morning will lead to the warmest day of the forecast with highs nearing 60 degrees and sunshine.



Enjoy that beautiful weather Wednesday because changes will arrive for the back half of the week, including cooler temperatures and a chance for light snow by Friday.



The latest on what to expect with that system on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.