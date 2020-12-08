Morocco to kick off mass vaccination plan with Chinese drug

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco is rolling out an ambitious COVID-19 vaccination plan, aiming to vaccinate 80% of its adult starting this month. Morocco, which is battling a resurgence in virus infections, will start with 10 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The first injections could come within days, a Health Ministry official told The Associated Press. Medical experts and health officials are going on TV to encourage skeptical Moroccans to get immunized. While the U.S. and Europe race to approve and inject Western-made vaccines, other governments around the world are looking to vaccines from China and Russia.