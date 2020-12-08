Nebraska virus numbers improving but cases remain high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The latest virus numbers in Nebraska show some improvement but health officials say virus cases still remain high and it’s not yet clear how Thanksgiving gatherings and travel will affect the numbers. Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security said the state is seeing a real decrease in new virus cases and hospitalizations, but there’s a good chance those numbers could go back up without a concerted effort to limit the spread of the virus with preventative measures such as mask wearing. Nebraska reported 1,293 new cases and 31 deaths Monday.