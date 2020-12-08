One dead after head-on collision in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - One person has died in a head-on collision near Cherokee on Monday.

According to a report by the Iowa State Patrol a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Bradley Herwig, 50, of Cherokee was headed South Bound on Highway 59 in the North Bound Lanes when it collided with a Kenworth TT Semi-Truck driving North in the Northbound Lanes.

Herwig succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead.

According to the report Herwig was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Stockton Towing and the Cherokee County Medical Examiner at the scene.