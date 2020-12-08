One person taken to hospital after vehicle rollover in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person was taken to a local hospital after their vehicle rolled over Tuesday morning in Sioux City.

The vehicle rolled over on Zenith Drive just off of Hamilton Boulevard.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the driver was turning around to leave and hit a cement pylon, went up the pylon, and the car overturned. The driver was briefly trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

That driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries but was alert and conscious at the time.