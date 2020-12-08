Retired teachers from Wayne Community Schools throw taco lunch for elementary school staff

Wayne, Neb. (KTIV) - Staff at Wayne Elementary School in Wayne, Nebraska were treated to a special Taco Tuesday on Dec. 8.

Retired teachers teamed up to arrange an appreciation lunch for the teachers in the elementary school. The lunch included a full taco bar in the teacher's lounge, as well as some fresh baked cookies.

Ron Carnes, a retired driver's education teacher said the retired teachers wanted to arrange the lunch as a thank you to the staff for their hard work and positivity during the pandemic.

"We have noticed in our observation how positive our staff has been through these troubled times. And we also appreciate how much extra work that everybody, everybody is doing to make these successful here at school," said Carnes.

Carnes added that retired teachers from Wayne Community Schools were more than willing to help and jumped at the opportunity to give back to their fellow educators.

"We reached out to retired teachers if they would support this and we got a tremendous response from them. They wanted to help out. Matter of fact, I could've gotten even more people than what I did but we reached our goal and so we stopped at 16 retired teachers" added Carnes.

The taco lunch will also be happening on Dec. 9 at Wayne High School as the retired teachers continue to thank Wayne Community Schools for all of their hard work during these difficult times.