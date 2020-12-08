SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The satellite radio company SiriusXM has locked up its most valuable asset, Howard Stern, for five more years in a deal announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Stern was already making a reported $90 million a year. He’s invaluable to the company, which had 600,000 subscribers when Stern announced in 2004 that he was joining and now has nearly 35 million. The deal also gives SiriusXM exclusive rights to Stern’s audio and video library through 2032. Stern, who’s been working remotely due to the pandemic like millions of Americans, said Tuesday that now that he can work from home, ‘I simply don’t have an excuse to quit.’