South Dakota State earns first ranking in 11 years

South Dakota State earns its first ranking in 11 years, entering The Associated Press women’s basketball poll at No. 22. The last time the team was in the Top 25 was the 2008-09 season and then stayed in the poll for 10 weeks after first appearing on Dec. 22, 2008. South Dakota State reached as high as 16th in the final poll that season. Coach Aaron Johnston knows how difficult it can be to get top programs to play his team and his squad benefited from some late schedule changes to have the opportunity to get ranked. The Jackrabbits beat Top 25 teams Iowa State and Gonzaga so far this season.